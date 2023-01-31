Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Up 5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 50,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 846,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $835.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 481.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,952,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

