Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $89,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. 940,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,787. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

