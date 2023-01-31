dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
dormakaba Price Performance
Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $366.69 during trading hours on Monday. dormakaba has a fifty-two week low of $335.15 and a fifty-two week high of $366.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.63.
About dormakaba
