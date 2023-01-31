DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.18. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

About DoubleDown Interactive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

