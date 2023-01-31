DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.18. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
