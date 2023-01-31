Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 445,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.68. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

