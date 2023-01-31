DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Down 11.3% in January

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 20,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after purchasing an additional 522,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.