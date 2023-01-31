Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

NYSE DX traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 94,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,236. The firm has a market cap of $669.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 412,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,711,000 after acquiring an additional 378,528 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 751,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.