Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.
Dynex Capital Price Performance
NYSE DX traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 94,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,236. The firm has a market cap of $669.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.
Dynex Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.
Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on DX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynex Capital (DX)
- Carvana Is Up 39.28% In One Week: Is It The Newest Meme Stock?
- Kanzhun Stock Outlook Promising With China’s Reopening
- Whirlpool Corporation: High-Yield Value Spins Back Into Style
- Union Pacific Miss on Earnings, Dividend Still Intact
- Lucid Group’s Buyout Rumors Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.