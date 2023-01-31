e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 754,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 237,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,740 shares of company stock valued at $9,942,854. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

