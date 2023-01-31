EAC (EAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,339.95

EAC (EAC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, EAC has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $7.95 million and $6,339.95 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00409945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015596 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03502422 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,637.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.