Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $126,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $349.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.21.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.