Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,705 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of W.W. Grainger worth $155,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $578.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.61 and its 200 day moving average is $553.49.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.