Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199,143 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $115,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $144.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

