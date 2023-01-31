Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,657,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,082 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $135,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

NYSE:RTX opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.