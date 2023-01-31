Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $124,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ODFL opened at $323.22 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $337.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.92.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

