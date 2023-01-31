Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $80,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,813,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,090,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

