Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,579 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $106,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

