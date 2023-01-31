Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,391 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Tyler Technologies worth $177,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $318.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $492.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.29.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

