Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 820 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $77,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME stock opened at $175.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.31 and its 200 day moving average is $182.95.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

