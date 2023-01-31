Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Acquires 1,804 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 181,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,617. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78.

