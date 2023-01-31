Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,934. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

