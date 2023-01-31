Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Decreases Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $786,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Camping World by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

CWH traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. 156,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,144. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.56.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

