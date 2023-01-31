Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.7% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. 1,589,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

