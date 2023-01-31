Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 116.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,768. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

