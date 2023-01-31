Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 18.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 289,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,271,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 86,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,743,044 shares of company stock valued at $177,712,898. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

FISV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. 474,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.51. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

