Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 13,055 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.53. The stock had a trading volume of 622,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $256.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

