Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,378 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.01. 677,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,708. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $160.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.