EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $467.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.22. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

