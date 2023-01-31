Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.38% of Ecolab worth $156,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 221.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,110. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $153.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

