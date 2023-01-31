Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $150.46 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.