Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.5 %

ECL stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

