Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 85,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,869,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $686.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $165,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.