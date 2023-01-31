eGain (EGAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st.
eGain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. eGain has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on EGAN. StockNews.com raised eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About eGain
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.