eGain (EGAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st.

eGain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. eGain has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGAN. StockNews.com raised eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About eGain

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of eGain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in eGain by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in eGain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

