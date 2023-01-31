eGain (EGAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $312.05 million, a P/E ratio of -97.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in eGain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eGain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in eGain by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

