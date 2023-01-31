eGain (EGAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st.
Shares of EGAN stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $312.05 million, a P/E ratio of -97.69 and a beta of 0.40.
Several analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
