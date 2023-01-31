eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTHGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,600 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 676,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 486,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 140,038 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,599. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.35.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Research analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Articles

