eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,600 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Get eHealth alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

eHealth Trading Up 3.6 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 676,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 486,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 140,038 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,599. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.35.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Research analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.