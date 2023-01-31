El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
ELPQF stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $5.15.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on El Puerto de Liverpool (ELPQF)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.