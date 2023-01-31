El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

ELPQF stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.