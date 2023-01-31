Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $19.74 million and $167,878.69 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

