Elastos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $173,769.68 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00004268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $173,769.68 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

