Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,528.0 days.

Electricité de France Price Performance

Electricité de France stock remained flat at $12.71 during midday trading on Monday. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

