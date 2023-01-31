Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0027

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $47.75 million and approximately $56,869.28 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000983 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010831 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,442,606 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.