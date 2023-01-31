Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Cut by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

NYSE:LLY opened at $340.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.09 and a 200-day moving average of $338.90. The company has a market capitalization of $323.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

