Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emera to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.83.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Performance

TSE:EMA opened at C$53.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.70. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$48.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.23.

Emera Dividend Announcement

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.63%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.