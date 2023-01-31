Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Gap Down to $7.37

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.15. Enerflex shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 22,226 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $301.14 million for the quarter.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

