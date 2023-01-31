EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Short Interest Update

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 16,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EQRx Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ EQRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 817,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,640. EQRx has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that EQRx will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in EQRx by 30.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in EQRx by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EQRx by 804.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EQRx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQRx by 44.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

