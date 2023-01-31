Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 31st (AA, ASCJF, ASH, ATHM, BAESY, BNDSF, CDTX, CMPGY, DEO, DGE)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 31st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a buy rating. Investec currently has GBX 3,900 ($48.17) target price on the stock.

EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $208.00.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.60.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was upgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$6.15 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.00.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a hold rating to an overweight rating.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

WPP (LON:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 1,200 ($14.82) price target on the stock.

