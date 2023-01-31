Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 31st (AA, ASCJF, ASH, ATHM, BAESY, BNDSF, CDTX, CMPGY, DEO, DGE)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 31st:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a buy rating. Investec currently has GBX 3,900 ($48.17) target price on the stock.

EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $208.00.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.60.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was upgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$6.15 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.00.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a hold rating to an overweight rating.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

WPP (LON:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 1,200 ($14.82) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.