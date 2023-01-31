Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after buying an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after buying an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after buying an additional 12,117,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,914 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

