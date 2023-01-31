Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 826,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. 779,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,966. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,555 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

