Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 826,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.
Shares of ELS stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.29. 779,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,966. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
