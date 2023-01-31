Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Shares Up 5%

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.12 and last traded at $71.01. Approximately 244,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 727,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 5.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
- United Parcel Service Delivers Shareholder Value
- Will McDonald’s Stock Hit an All-Time HIgh After Earnings?
- Carvana Is Up 39.28% In One Week: Is It The Newest Meme Stock?
- Whirlpool Corporation: High-Yield Value Spins Back Into Style
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.