Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Shares Up 5%

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.12 and last traded at $71.01. Approximately 244,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 727,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

