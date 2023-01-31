Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.79-2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

