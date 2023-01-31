Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.79-2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.43.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance
Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.