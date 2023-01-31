EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Short Interest Update

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $117,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,864.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,213. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,386,000.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.65 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. Analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

