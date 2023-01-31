Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 569,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,448,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

